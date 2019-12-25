Simple audio player for web page

#1

Hello. I am new to this forum, and do not know Javascript.

But I have something simple that I’m trying to do, and am hoping you all can help me out.

I am building a simple website to display photos from our holiday party, and as an extra, I thought it might be cool to have background music playing in the background.

I know how to edit music and create MP3 files, but I’m not sure how to make music play on a web page.

And I want to respect people and not just have the music start playing automatically.

As mentioned, I do not know Javascript, and to be honest, I was hoping there were just a few lines of code that I could copy & paste into my website to do what I want.

Specifically, I was hoping to have a simple player where a user could click a “Play” button to turn on the background music or a “Stop” button to turn it off. That way those thatw ant music can have it, but by default i won’t be pestering people.

How would I do this?

#2

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

here is a very simple example…

https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/RwNgGBO

#3

Fortunately JavaScript is not needed at all. You can just use the audio tag to let someone play the audio.

#4

I can usually get what I want when @coothead is around!! :biggrin:

Cooking supper, but will check it out in greater detail shortly…

#5

@coothead and @Paul_Wilkins,

What design do you think would make the most sense for what I’m trying to do?

So I have a couple of photo galleries by topic (e.g. X-Mas, Diwali, etc)

When someone goes to a given photo gallery, I thought it might be neat to have the ability to play music as they view photos. I guess I was thinking of having the player at the top of the page so it is easily seen and can be turned on.

If you were a visitor to my site, what would your preferences be? Or do you have any design ideas to make this add-on fun and useful and not annoying?!

#6

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

if you don’t want to see the HTML controls,
here is an example that uses javascript,
but allows for those who happen to have
it disabled…

https://www.coothead.co.uk/huddie/index.html

The play/stop button is displayed over an
image in this example but that, of course,
is optional. :winky:

#7

How would I right align the audio control?

I put it inside div#containerBody and above my photo gallery which is a div.flexBox

First I tried float: right but that messed up my flexbox Gallery.

Then I tried to make < audio > a flexbox and justify-content: end with no luck.

Mods: Can you move this to the HTML/CSS forum?

#8

To push a flex item to the right you would use margin-left: auto;

#9

Why not justify-content: end?

#10

@coothead,

Is there any way to link the above audio control up to a series of mp3 so that you can choose the song/soundtrack you want?

#11

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

here is an example…

https://www.coothead.co.uk/playlist/index.html

#12

I suspect that uses Javascript, right?

#13

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

as I said in post #6

The example in post #11 is just an amendment
of that script. :winky:

#14

Which one was that? (Would be nice if SitePoint would add post #'s to their website!!)

Is there a way to offer my users several songs using one HTML audio player?

And if I used Javascript, how would I do that? I went to your earlier link but don’t see any code nor do I know how to implement Javascript.

Of course that is why I prefer HTML/CSS. :wink:

#15

post_#6
post_#6794×298 14.9 KB

That what the script does. :winky:

A CSS solution would require a rethink of your requirements. :wonky:

coothead

#16

@coothead,

So how would I use your Javascript script? Can I just paste it into my website - assuming you’d be willing to share?

As far as HTML/CSS go, I guess I am limited to one song per player?

While people are viewing the photo gallery, I thought it might be nice to offer 3-4 different songs that people could choose from. of course I could just edit them all together into one track.

#17

I give all my little musings away. :biggrin:

playlist.zip (7.7 KB)

