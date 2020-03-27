Simple AJAX and PHP | POST 500 issue

Hi all
I’m trying to update my database using AJAX to execute a PHP file when somebody closes the modal. Sounds simple
I keep seeing the below error
jquery-3.3.1.js:9600 POST includes/update-photo.inc.php 500
JS
$('#imageId').on("click", function () {
$.post("includes/update-photo.inc.php");
modal.close();
});
update-photo.inc.php
include_once('includes/mysqli_connect.inc.php');
$photo_id = 01031901;
if(isset($photo_id)) {
$mysqli->query("UPDATE photos SET views = views + 1 WHERE photo_id = $photo_id");
}
Any ideas what is causing this and why the database table is not updating?
side note
The SQL works independently as I’ve used this with other snippets before.
Thanks,
Barry