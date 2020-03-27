Simple AJAX and PHP | POST 500 issue

#1

Hi all

I’m trying to update my database using AJAX to execute a PHP file when somebody closes the modal. Sounds simple :neutral_face:

I keep seeing the below error

jquery-3.3.1.js:9600 POST includes/update-photo.inc.php 500

JS

$('#imageId').on("click", function () {
        $.post("includes/update-photo.inc.php");
        modal.close();
});

update-photo.inc.php

include_once('includes/mysqli_connect.inc.php');

$photo_id = 01031901;

if(isset($photo_id)) {
  $mysqli->query("UPDATE photos SET views = views + 1 WHERE photo_id = $photo_id");
}

Any ideas what is causing this and why the database table is not updating?

side note
The SQL works independently as I’ve used this with other snippets before.

Thanks,
Barry