Simple AJAX and PHP | POST 500 issue [Resolved]

#1

Hi all

I’m trying to update my database using AJAX to execute a PHP file when somebody closes the modal. Sounds simple :neutral_face:

I keep seeing the below error

jquery-3.3.1.js:9600 POST includes/update-photo.inc.php 500

JS

$('#imageId').on("click", function () {
        $.post("includes/update-photo.inc.php");
        modal.close();
});

update-photo.inc.php

include_once('includes/mysqli_connect.inc.php');

$photo_id = 01031901;

if(isset($photo_id)) {
  $mysqli->query("UPDATE photos SET views = views + 1 WHERE photo_id = $photo_id");
}

Any ideas what is causing this and why the database table is not updating?

side note
The SQL works independently as I’ve used this with other snippets before.

Thanks,
Barry

#2

What about the PHP itself, if you call it directly from the browser rather than via your ajax call?

What’s in your database include? Presumably you’ve missed out the php open and close tags for brevity in the forum post?

#3

I’ve basically copied the code from an already active page which has worked for a long time. It’s only now I need to run the code using the javascript modal windows with AJAX.

I’ll double check everything again and run this PHP snippet on its own.

Yes just for viewing purposes.
The include file is basic db connect username password etc.

I’ve just download the error_log file and searching to see if I can spopt the issue.
Report back shortly once I have further information :slight_smile:

Barry

#4

One issue that keeps showing in the logs…

PHP Parse error: Invalid numeric literal in /includes/update-photo.inc.php on line 11

Line 11
$photo_id = 01031901;

Reading this could be something to do with PHP 7

I’ll carry on checking.
Let me know if this is something familiar to yourself?

update
Another warning

PHP Warning: include_once(): https:// wrapper is disabled in the server configuration by allow_url_include=0 in includes/update-photo.inc.php on line 5

Should I use require instead of include_once ?

Barry

#6

If I run that line, I get " Line : 2 – Invalid numeric literal"

Shouldn’t it be in quotes, if it needs a preceding zero?

#7

I was going to mention in my first post that if I put the number in quotes the 500 error disappears - meaning the 500 issue is not shown.

I didn’t know I needed quotes if the number had a preceding zero? (common knowledge :upside_down_face:)

The database still doesn’t update if I use quotes or not that’s why I didn’t think it was an issue :thinking:

Did you see the other warning?

Barry

#8

FYI
The photo_id column is varchar(11)

I might of used varchar because of this naming convention - was sometime ago when I built the table.

So does it matter if I use quotes?

int = no quotes
varchar = quotes

?

Barry

#9

Fixed it! :smiley:

The include issue

include_once('includes/mysqli_connect.inc.php');
//should of been (../)
include_once('../includes/mysqli_connect.inc.php');

Working solution with quoted photo_id

include_once('../includes/mysqli_connect.inc.php');

$photo_id = "01031901";

if(isset($photo_id)) {
  $mysqli->query("UPDATE photos SET views = views + 1 WHERE photo_id = $photo_id");
}

Good stuff @droopsnoot

Got there in the end :nerd_face:

Cheers, Barry