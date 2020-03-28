Simple AJAX and PHP | POST 500 issue [Resolved]

Hi all

I’m trying to update my database using AJAX to execute a PHP file when somebody closes the modal. Sounds simple

I keep seeing the below error

jquery-3.3.1.js:9600 POST includes/update-photo.inc.php 500

JS

$('#imageId').on("click", function () { $.post("includes/update-photo.inc.php"); modal.close(); });

update-photo.inc.php

include_once('includes/mysqli_connect.inc.php'); $photo_id = 01031901; if(isset($photo_id)) { $mysqli->query("UPDATE photos SET views = views + 1 WHERE photo_id = $photo_id"); }

Any ideas what is causing this and why the database table is not updating?

side note

The SQL works independently as I’ve used this with other snippets before.

Thanks,

Barry