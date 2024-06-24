Signup button no error message when I click

JavaScript
1

Good morning,

I have a problem with my form when I click on the signup button it does not display an error message even though it should display this message.

Do you have an idea ?

https://codepen.io/aaashpnt-the-sans/pen/wvbyrRz

2

This

.error show {
    opacity: 1;
}

needs to be this

.error.show {
    opacity: 1;
}

The first is trying to select a show element inside an element with the class attached to it.

The second selects any element that has both the error and the show classes attached.