Signup button no error message when I click

Good morning,
I have a problem with my form when I click on the signup button it does not display an error message even though it should display this message.
Do you have an idea ?
This
.error show {
opacity: 1;
}
needs to be this
.error.show {
opacity: 1;
}
The first is trying to select a show element inside an element with the class attached to it.
The second selects any element that has both the error and the show classes attached.