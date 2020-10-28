Signed up just to get answers (RocketChat Help)

Hello everyone - I was hoping that someone here uses the RocketChat platform and has modified some of the layout.

I posted on rocket chat forum and community but nobody seen to have answer or care.
I’m looking for any possible way to change the Role colors, so for eg: I want the users with the “Moderator” role to be shown green in the chatroom, Admins as red, etc.

If anyone can shed some light that would be amazing.
Thank you

P.S - I seen someone was able to have their text changed (Their admin color is purple - so they were able to change it, but the post is very old)

Hi,

I doubt anyone here has used RocketChat as I haven’t seen any questions or answers about it.

I did a quick google and it seems you can add your own custom css in your admin panel and over-ride the theme styles. Assuming you are only changing a few things and not creating a whole custom theme.

I’m also assuming the video below applies to your version of RocketChat and sin’t an old or deprecated method.

From the video it looks a pretty simple job of changing items assuming you are familiar with css and the devtools inspector.

Hope it’s of some use anyway :slight_smile:

Thanks i been through all of that video series - Unfortunately it does not show how you can edit the Group colors, I do appreciate your response