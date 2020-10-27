Signed up just to get answers (RocketChat Help)

Hello everyone - I was hoping that someone here uses the RocketChat platform and has modified some of the layout.

I posted on rocket chat forum and community but nobody seen to have answer or care.

I’m looking for any possible way to change the Role colors, so for eg: I want the users with the “Moderator” role to be shown green in the chatroom, Admins as red, etc.

If anyone can shed some light that would be amazing.

Thank you

P.S - I seen someone was able to have their text changed (Their admin color is purple - so they were able to change it, but the post is very old)