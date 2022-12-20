SignalR in alien service to C#/ASP.NET application

Hello everyone, I hope you are well, I need to do the following query, I am researching how to make signalR work external to a web project (made in .net framework), looking for information and testing code, I have found the following results:

I tried to use a web service, but the system broke, I had to delete and use previously obtained backups. Looking in detail, using web service is somewhat impossible with signalR:

learn.microsoft.com SignalR Troubleshooting This article describes some common issues with developing SignalR applications.

I tried using the following example:

learn.microsoft.com Tutorial: SignalR Self-Host This tutorial shows how to create a self-hosted SignalR 2 server, and how to connect to it with a JavaScript client. Software versions used in the tutorial V...

But I need the console to get to a controller for the signalR interaction with, but the example there is no controller. just console application and views.

I’ve tried to create an API, but the stuff out there about APIs with the .net framework isn’t clear, plus all the stuff I find about signalR and APIs points to .net core.

In short, I have run out of ideas.

Any help is welcome.