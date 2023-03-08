Hi, how are you? I hope that you´re good. I need your help to make a signalR cross domain with a web application and console application, the web applicacion has the signalR implementation but the console aaplication is totally different and it function as client about the web app.

I could make the web application hubconnection in the webconsole but when I invoked the method, it generated the next error:

The web application has a hub and his frontend controller I call the notify

I need your help, this is a job investigation for the software company where I work it.

I put the console application about signalR:

using Microsoft.AspNet.SignalR.Client; using Microsoft.Owin.Cors; using Owin; using System; using System.Collections.Generic; using System.Linq; using System.Text; using System.Threading; using System.Threading.Tasks; namespace ConsolaCrossSignalR { public class Program { static void Main(string[] args) { var opcion = ""; var connection = new HubConnection( "http://localhost/ViewParking/signalr/hubs", useDefaultUrl: false ); var hub = connection.CreateHubProxy("NotificacionHub"); connection.Start(); while (!opcion.Equals("N", StringComparison.OrdinalIgnoreCase)) { Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Gray; Console.Write("¿Desea agregar una nueva novedad (Y - Sí, N - No)?: "); opcion = Console.ReadLine(); if (opcion.Equals("Y", StringComparison.OrdinalIgnoreCase)) { Console.Write("

* Ingrese un comentario: "); var comentario = Console.ReadLine(); var novedad = new LogNovedades { UsuarioId = 2, Comentarios = comentario, ComentariosConFormato = "<p>Esta es una prueba con signalR cruzado, fecha: " + DateTime.Now.ToString("dd/MM/yyyy HH:mm:ss") +"</p>" }; var dal = new DALNovedad(); var retorno = dal.AgregarNovedad(novedad); if (retorno.Exito) { hub.Invoke("Notify").Wait(); } Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.DarkGreen; Console.WriteLine("

--- Novedad Agregada ---x

"); } else if ( !opcion.Equals("Y", StringComparison.OrdinalIgnoreCase) && !opcion.Equals("N", StringComparison.OrdinalIgnoreCase)) { Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Red; Console.WriteLine("

--- ERROR!! Opción equivocada ---x

"); } else { Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Blue; Console.WriteLine("

--- Gracias por usar nuestro sistema ---x

"); } } Thread.Sleep(2000); } } class Startup { public void Configuration(IAppBuilder app) { app.UseCors(CorsOptions.AllowAll); app.MapSignalR(); } } }

I wait your answers and greetings.

Thank you.