Hi, how are you? I hope that you´re good. I need your help to make a signalR cross domain with a web application and console application, the web applicacion has the signalR implementation but the console aaplication is totally different and it function as client about the web app.
I could make the web application hubconnection in the webconsole but when I invoked the method, it generated the next error:
The web application has a hub and his frontend controller I call the notify
I need your help, this is a job investigation for the software company where I work it.
I put the console application about signalR:
using Microsoft.AspNet.SignalR.Client;
using Microsoft.Owin.Cors;
using Owin;
using System;
using System.Collections.Generic;
using System.Linq;
using System.Text;
using System.Threading;
using System.Threading.Tasks;
namespace ConsolaCrossSignalR
{
public class Program
{
static void Main(string[] args)
{
var opcion = "";
var connection = new HubConnection(
"http://localhost/ViewParking/signalr/hubs",
useDefaultUrl: false
);
var hub = connection.CreateHubProxy("NotificacionHub");
connection.Start();
while (!opcion.Equals("N", StringComparison.OrdinalIgnoreCase))
{
Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Gray;
Console.Write("¿Desea agregar una nueva novedad (Y - Sí, N - No)?: ");
opcion = Console.ReadLine();
if (opcion.Equals("Y", StringComparison.OrdinalIgnoreCase))
{
Console.Write("\n* Ingrese un comentario: ");
var comentario = Console.ReadLine();
var novedad = new LogNovedades
{
UsuarioId = 2,
Comentarios = comentario,
ComentariosConFormato = "<p>Esta es una prueba con signalR cruzado, fecha: "
+ DateTime.Now.ToString("dd/MM/yyyy HH:mm:ss") +"</p>"
};
var dal = new DALNovedad();
var retorno = dal.AgregarNovedad(novedad);
if (retorno.Exito)
{
hub.Invoke("Notify").Wait();
}
Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.DarkGreen;
Console.WriteLine("\n--- Novedad Agregada ---x\n");
}
else if (
!opcion.Equals("Y", StringComparison.OrdinalIgnoreCase) &&
!opcion.Equals("N", StringComparison.OrdinalIgnoreCase))
{
Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Red;
Console.WriteLine("\n--- ERROR!! Opción equivocada ---x\n");
}
else
{
Console.ForegroundColor = ConsoleColor.Blue;
Console.WriteLine("\n--- Gracias por usar nuestro sistema ---x\n");
}
}
Thread.Sleep(2000);
}
}
class Startup
{
public void Configuration(IAppBuilder app)
{
app.UseCors(CorsOptions.AllowAll);
app.MapSignalR();
}
}
}
I wait your answers and greetings.
Thank you.