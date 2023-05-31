"/#/" sign in WordPress website slug

My WordPress website’s slug icontains"/#!/” sign - https://bigapplemoving.com/#!/. I’m not sure what caused this and if it’ll hurt my site.
I’ve written about this in other places and am interested in getting new ideas.
Is there anything to worry about?
In the page view source, it appears like this:
<a href="https://bigapplemoving.com/" class="custom-logo-link" rel="home" aria-current="page"><img width="106" height="80" src="https://bigapplemoving.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/bigapple-moving-and-storage-logo-2.jpg" class="custom-logo" alt="Big Apple Moving & Storage" decoding="async" /></a> <p class="site-title"><a href="https://bigapplemoving.com/" rel="home">Big Apple Movers NYC</a></p>
<p class="site-description">One of The Best NYC Moving Companies</p>
</div>
<nav id="site-navigation" class="main-navigation">
<button class="menu-toggle" aria-controls="primary-menu" aria-expanded="false">Menu</button>
<div class="menu-md-new-header-menu-container"><ul id="primary-menu" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-3159" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-3159"><a href="https://bigapplemoving.com/about/">About</a></li>
<li id="menu-item-23931" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-has-children menu-item-23931"><a href="https://bigapplemoving.com/services/moving/full-service/">Moving</a>
</code></pre>