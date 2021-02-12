Sidebar height - oceanwp theme

I am using the Oceanwp theme and elementor (free version) trying to manipulate the sidebar on the left to cover the page from top to bottom. I have tried a number of things, but am falling short (get it? :slight_smile: . Is there a css code I can add to the “custom css” to force the color of the sidebar to reach all the way down to the footer? I tried creating a colored image to put in the background thinking that might work, but I can’t get that to even show up, so I am obviously not doing that correctly either.

https://spalucia.com/

I took it out of “maintenance mode” temporarily - but don’t want to leave it that way too long as it is not complete.

Any suggestions?

Thanks

H there sarahbarrick,

you could try adding display: flex;
to the #content-wrap rules. :winky:

coothead

OMG If you were here I’d give you a big kiss! That worked perfectly. And thanks for the quick response.

Thank you!

The full size pages looks perfect now.

I just noticed that on the mobile layout, the sidebar now stays stuck to the left side instead of jumping to the top of the page. Any suggestions on how to get the sidebar to appear at the top on the mobile layout?

Thanks

Yes, try adding flex-wrap: wrap;
to the #content-wrap rules as well. :winky:

coothead

Genius - Just saved me a full day of tearing my hair out. It worked. Thanks again…

Sarahb

No problem, you’re very welcome. :biggrin:

coothead