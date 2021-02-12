Sidebar height - oceanwp theme

I am using the Oceanwp theme and elementor (free version) trying to manipulate the sidebar on the left to cover the page from top to bottom. I have tried a number of things, but am falling short (get it? . Is there a css code I can add to the “custom css” to force the color of the sidebar to reach all the way down to the footer? I tried creating a colored image to put in the background thinking that might work, but I can’t get that to even show up, so I am obviously not doing that correctly either.

https://spalucia.com/

I took it out of “maintenance mode” temporarily - but don’t want to leave it that way too long as it is not complete.

Any suggestions?

Thanks