Side-project feedback: Pull request dashboard for your team

Hello Friends,

I’m working on a small side project called PRBoard [prboard.dev]. It’s a live, instant dashboard for your team’s pull requests. Each pull request is represented as a small card with different status messages.

I know, GitHub has standard means to notify your team about pull requests like assigning a reviewer or using a slack notification. Still, it’s always hard to quickly see what pull requests are open and available for review as well as those that passed all the checks and ready to be merged.

Would love to learn your thoughts about this project. Are you pleased with how your team discovers and notifies about pull requests? Would you use something like PRBoard? Maybe you have an idea of a killer feature for a pull request tool? I’d appreciate if you can share it with me!

Thank you!