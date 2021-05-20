Side Navigation Bar with parent and child page

Hi everyone,
I am trying to create side navigation bar with pages list showing its child and grand child page expanded. However when I have added the pages I get this on the website
I would like the menu to drop down when I hover over it and. Thank you.
Hi and welcome
In order to solve the problem we would require more information about the html and css you are using and whether this is on some sort of CMS site (like WordPress) or something of your own concoction.
A hover menu is quite straight forward but these days with most traffic coming from mobile devices without hover capability then a hover menu is not the best choice.
I would suggest a click menu instead that would require JS to open and close (although there are ways to do it in CSS but complicate the html a little). If you do not have the skills to implement a JS click menu then perhaps you could consider the disclosure element which opens and closes on click without any script as its handled by the browser.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/details
All you need is the html.
(It’s not supported in IE but will just show as an open menu so no great loss there.)
Hi Paul,
Thank you for the response. Our website is www.wildtrust.co.za and this is on wordpress.
I’m sure a click menu would also suffice. I’m not a developer more of a self taught web manager and I can code a bit just enough to get by. I would really appreciate any assistance you can offer me.
Would i add the code in the additional CSS section?
Best Regards,
Mongezi
You’d add the html in your actual page and then if you want to style it you add the css is in your additional css file. The css in my codepen was just for example but is not needed to make anything work as such. You will have to customise the default look of the elements to match whatever you have going on.
The html I gave would go inside a new list item inside your existing list as I see you have posted a link to the site now. I didn’t see any code that resembled your image above but I guess that was from a local version.
It’s late her but I’ll be back tomorrow and take a closer look at your code. I assume you are able to edit the html ok? (I don’t do wordpress I’m afraid so that will be down to you to work out.)
