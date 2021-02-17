Side Navigation Bar with parent and child page

Hi and welcome

In order to solve the problem we would require more information about the html and css you are using and whether this is on some sort of CMS site (like WordPress) or something of your own concoction.

A hover menu is quite straight forward but these days with most traffic coming from mobile devices without hover capability then a hover menu is not the best choice.

I would suggest a click menu instead that would require JS to open and close (although there are ways to do it in CSS but complicate the html a little). If you do not have the skills to implement a JS click menu then perhaps you could consider the disclosure element which opens and closes on click without any script as its handled by the browser.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/details

All you need is the html.

(It’s not supported in IE but will just show as an open menu so no great loss there.)