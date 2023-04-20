Side-blurred background image

This code (from here)
<style>
body {
margin: 0;
overflow: hidden;
}
.image-frame {
width: 100vw;
height: 100vh;
position: relative;
}
.image-frame .blur {
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-size: cover;
background-position: center;
}
.image-frame img {
position: relative;
z-index: 1;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
object-fit: contain;
object-position: center;
/* blurring */
backdrop-filter: blur(10px);
-webkit-backdrop-filter: blur(10px);
}
div.c1 {background-image: url(https://picsum.photos/512/512)}
</style>
<div class="image-frame">
<div class="blur c1"></div>
<img src="https://picsum.photos/512/512" />
</div>
works as expected, but I would use it as a whole webpage background (applying it to body element), and not a background of a single div.
How should I do?