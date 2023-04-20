Side-blurred background image

HTML & CSS
1

This code (from here)

<style>
 body {
  margin: 0;
  overflow: hidden;
 }

 .image-frame {
  width: 100vw;
  height: 100vh;
  position: relative;
 }

 .image-frame .blur {
  position: absolute;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  background-size: cover;
  background-position: center;
 }

 .image-frame img {
  position: relative;
  z-index: 1;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
  object-fit: contain;
  object-position: center;
  
  /* blurring */
  backdrop-filter: blur(10px);
  -webkit-backdrop-filter: blur(10px);
 }
  div.c1 {background-image: url(https://picsum.photos/512/512)}
  </style>

 <div class="image-frame">
  <div class="blur c1"></div>
  <img src="https://picsum.photos/512/512" />
 </div>

works as expected, but I would use it as a whole webpage background (applying it to body element), and not a background of a single div.
How should I do?