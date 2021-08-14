Sibling item in vanilla JS which doesnt have a particular class among it siblings

<section class="theme-width">
<article class="pic-text-slide">
<p>Sibling 1</p>
</article>
<article class="pic-text-slide none">
<p>Sibling 2</p>
</article>
<article class="pic-text-slide none">
<p>Sibling 3</p>
</article>
<article class="pic-text-slide none">
<p>Sibling 4</p>
</article>
<button class="eventclick">Next</button>
</section>
I will add a click add event listener, but what I am trying to achieve is this:
when the button is clicked I want to search the article HTML tang which doesn’t have a "none’ class. In a later situation, the article will be the first among its siblings, which will not have a class any, but it is dynamic later in the script. which JS API should I follow to get that sibling node where we do not have a none class?