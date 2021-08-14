Sibling item in vanilla JS which doesnt have a particular class among it siblings

#1 
<section class="theme-width">
	<article class="pic-text-slide">
		<p>Sibling 1</p>
	</article>
	<article class="pic-text-slide none">
		<p>Sibling 2</p>
	</article>
	<article class="pic-text-slide none">
		<p>Sibling 3</p>
	</article>
	<article class="pic-text-slide none">
		<p>Sibling 4</p>
	</article>
	<button class="eventclick">Next</button>
</section>

I will add a click add event listener, but what I am trying to achieve is this:

when the button is clicked I want to search the article HTML tang which doesn’t have a "none’ class. In a later situation, the article will be the first among its siblings, which will not have a class any, but it is dynamic later in the script. which JS API should I follow to get that sibling node where we do not have a none class?

#2

This could be helpful in my case or may be JS is vast something else could be there →

var r4 = el.closest(":not(div)");

I dont know if I can modify this to make sure that I get an article tag, which deosnt have none class.

#3

Poorly defined tree traversal.

From where in your tree are you starting, and where are you trying to go, and what parts of it will be dynamic.

From button to first sibling in the list that doesnt have class ‘none’? button.parentElement.querySelector("article:not(.none)");

1 Like
#4

Hi, @m_hutley,

Thanks for the feedback, how will you design the tree traversal. Please help me with your version, Thanks.

#5

So when it comes to ‘ill-defined’ (read as: not a specific motion; not “move to next”, or “move 3 siblings”, but “move somewhere”) tree traversal, most of your tools are going to be looking up or down, rather than sideways.

So it’s easier in these cases to go up (parentNode), and then search downward.

1 Like