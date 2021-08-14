Sibling item in vanilla JS which doesnt have a particular class among it siblings

Hi there @m_hutley

I completely didn’t understand what you were saying, but I came with a version that is working →

const buttonClick = document.querySelector(".eventclick"); buttonClick.addEventListener('click', event => { var traverse = buttonClick.parentElement.querySelector("article:not(.none)"); console.log(traverse); traverse.classList.add("none"); var nSibling = traverse.nextElementSibling.classList.remove("none"); });

If you can spend some minutes to give feedback and is there any alternative precise method, which will exert less gravity on DOM manipulation in this case.