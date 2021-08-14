Sibling item in vanilla JS which doesnt have a particular class among it siblings

JavaScript
<section class="theme-width">
	<article class="pic-text-slide">
		<p>Sibling 1</p>
	</article>
	<article class="pic-text-slide none">
		<p>Sibling 2</p>
	</article>
	<article class="pic-text-slide none">
		<p>Sibling 3</p>
	</article>
	<article class="pic-text-slide none">
		<p>Sibling 4</p>
	</article>
	<button class="eventclick">Next</button>
</section>

I will add a click add event listener, but what I am trying to achieve is this:

when the button is clicked I want to search the article HTML tang which doesn’t have a "none’ class. In a later situation, the article will be the first among its siblings, which will not have a class any, but it is dynamic later in the script. which JS API should I follow to get that sibling node where we do not have a none class?

This could be helpful in my case or may be JS is vast something else could be there →

var r4 = el.closest(":not(div)");

I dont know if I can modify this to make sure that I get an article tag, which deosnt have none class.

Poorly defined tree traversal.

From where in your tree are you starting, and where are you trying to go, and what parts of it will be dynamic.

From button to first sibling in the list that doesnt have class ‘none’? button.parentElement.querySelector("article:not(.none)");

Hi, @m_hutley,

Thanks for the feedback, how will you design the tree traversal. Please help me with your version, Thanks.

So when it comes to ‘ill-defined’ (read as: not a specific motion; not “move to next”, or “move 3 siblings”, but “move somewhere”) tree traversal, most of your tools are going to be looking up or down, rather than sideways.

So it’s easier in these cases to go up (parentNode), and then search downward.

Hi there @m_hutley
I completely didn’t understand what you were saying, but I came with a version that is working →

const buttonClick = document.querySelector(".eventclick");
buttonClick.addEventListener('click', event => {
	var traverse = buttonClick.parentElement.querySelector("article:not(.none)");
	console.log(traverse);
	traverse.classList.add("none");
	var nSibling = traverse.nextElementSibling.classList.remove("none");
});

If you can spend some minutes to give feedback and is there any alternative precise method, which will exert less gravity on DOM manipulation in this case.

But there is adead ened in the script both ways, when the script reaches the bottom of the list of last sibling, next button should be dismissed or atleast deactivated, and same goes for top most sibling, when the traversal reaches the top most sibling previoous should be disabled or dismissed, but I do not have any logical clarity how to move forward from this point.

When you’re at the last article, what is true of traverse.nextElementSibling ? (or perhaps, traverse.nextElementSibling.nextElementSibling?)

button

so.

You’ve got a unique trigger, and you know what actions to execute. What am I missing here?

Trust me in terms of logic I pondered all these, but I do not know how to execute in terms of syntax.

I made certain ammendments: It worked.

const nextClick = document.querySelector(".next");
nextClick.addEventListener('click', event => {
	var traverse = nextClick.parentElement.querySelector("article:not(.none)");
	console.log(traverse);	
	var nSibling = traverse.nextElementSibling;
	if (nSibling.classList.contains("pic-text-slide")) {
		nSibling.classList.remove("none");
	traverse.classList.add("none");		
	}
});
This finally is addressing the issue:

const nextClick = document.querySelector(".next");
nextClick.addEventListener('click', event => {
	var traverse = nextClick.parentElement.querySelector("article:not(.none)");
	var nSibling = traverse.nextElementSibling;
	if (nSibling.classList.contains("pic-text-slide")) {
		nSibling.classList.remove("none");
		traverse.classList.add("none");		
	}
});

const previousClick = document.querySelector(".previous");
previousClick.addEventListener('click', event => {
	var traverse = previousClick.parentElement.querySelector("article:not(.none)");
	var pSibling = traverse.previousElementSibling;
	if (pSibling.classList.contains("pic-text-slide")) {
		pSibling.classList.remove("none");
		traverse.classList.add("none");	
	}
});