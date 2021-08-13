Sibling item in vanilla JS which doesnt have a particular class among it siblings

<section class="theme-width">
	<article class="pic-text-slide">
		<p>Sibling 1</p>
	</article>
	<article class="pic-text-slide none">
		<p>Sibling 2</p>
	</article>
	<article class="pic-text-slide none">
		<p>Sibling 3</p>
	</article>
	<article class="pic-text-slide none">
		<p>Sibling 4</p>
	</article>
	<button class="eventclick">Next</button>
</section>

I will add a click add event listener, but what I am trying to achieve is this:

when the button is clicked I want to search the article HTML tang which doesn’t have a "none’ class. In a later situation, the article will be the first among its siblings, which will not have a class any, but it is dynamic later in the script. which JS API should I follow to get that sibling node where we do not have a none class?

This could be helpful in my case or may be JS is vast something else could be there →

var r4 = el.closest(":not(div)");
// returns the closest ancestor which is not a div, here it is the outmost article

I dont know if I can modify this to make sure that I get an article tag, which deosnt have none class.