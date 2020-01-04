Shut off video and close window

In more detail, when the close button is clicked, we want to run some code when the click event occurs.

Find the close link

Here’s the close link that you have in your HTML code.

<a class='closeWindow' href='#'>Close</a>

In JavaScript we need to search the loaded HTML document for the close link:

var closeLink = document.querySelector(".closeWindow");

But when you have multiple close links on that page, regardless of whether they are visible or not, that only gets the first close link.

Find all close links

We can easily deal with that by searching for all close links on the page, and loop through each of them instead.

I’ll use ... in the code to show that the code is not complete, and that we’ll be adding more code soon to fill that section in.

var closeLinks = document.querySelectorAll(".closeWindow"); closeLinks.forEach(function addCloseHandler(closeLink) { ... });

Add an even handler

Now that we can access each of the close links, we can add an event handler to them.

var closeLinks = document.querySelectorAll(".closeWindow"); closeLinks.forEach(function addCloseHandler(closeLink) { closeLink.addEventListener("click", stopVideoHandler); });

Find the video

The stopVideoHandler refers to a function that gets run when someone clicks on a stop link. That function receives an event object that contains information about what occurred.

function stopVideoHandler(evt) { ... }

In this case, we want to start at the close link that was clicked, and from there find the video.

function stopVideoHandler(evt) { var closeLink = evt.target; ... }

In the HTML code, the video is just below the close link.

<div> <!-- Menu Items --> <a class='closeWindow' href='#'>Close</a> <!-- Video --> <video controls class=''> <source src='video/MOMOLAND - BBoom BBoom.mp4' /> </video> </div>

Yes, I use the Kpop video BBoom BBoom as a test video. Try to test with things that you like.

To make the code more reliable, instead of just going down the DOM to the next HTML element, I will instead go up to the parent of the close link, and from there search for the video.

function stopVideoHandler(evt) { var closeLink = evt.target; var video = closeLink.parentNode.querySelector("video"); ... }

Stop the video

And now that we’ve found the relevant video, we can stop it.

Well, pause it. Web browsers don’t have a stop command for videos, but they do have a pause command.

function stopVideoHandler(evt) { var link = evt.target; var video = link.parentNode.querySelector("video"); video.pause(); }

And that’s all the scripting that we need to get that working.

Put it in a <script> tag at the end of the body, and that works with your page.

<body> ... <script> function stopVideoHandler(evt) { var link = evt.target; var video = link.parentNode.querySelector("video"); video.pause(); } function addCloseHandler(closeLink) { closeLink.addEventListener("click", stopVideoHandler); } var closeLinks = document.querySelectorAll(".closeWindow"); closeLinks.forEach(addCloseHandler); </script> </body>

That code works regardless of if you have one close link or hundreds of them.

Next steps

Just pausing the video means that after someone closes a link then comes back to it, the video will still be paused where they left it. That might not be suitable.

You might instead want the video to reset back to the start of the video when they open the link again. That can be done quite easily, which I’ll get to in the next post.