Shut off video and close window

#1

Hello. I could use some help with something that I cannot solve using just CSS.

I have a photo gallery with thumbnails, and when you click on a thumbnail CSS converts it to a modal window that takes up the whole screen. (Done by styleing li:target)

Then I have a “Close” link on this modal window to switch back to the normal gallery mode.

The problem is that when I have a video, if you click on the “Close” link the window closes and returns back to the gallery, but the video keeps playing, so you end up back in the gallery and hear “voices” which is bad!

Full disclosure, I don’t know Javascript, and am hoping someone could be kind enough to help me copy & paste some code to solve this issue.

Specifically, I guess I need Javascript to tell the video to stop playing first, and then return back to my gallery.

Thanks.

#2

I don’t think that you can stop video, but you can definitely pause it.

Just get a reference to the video element then pause it.

const modal = document.querySelector("#modalWindow");
const video = modal.querySelector("video");
video.pause();
#3

Will that solve my problem?

Currently, when you click on the close link the window adjusts from modal to regular gallery, but you can still hear the audio playing even though I don’t see the video.

#4

@Paul_Wilkins,

Attached is a simple sample of my website.

sp_video-on-modal.zip (598.9 KB)

Some questions…

1.) How exactly would I incorporate your code?

2.) Do I or users have to install Javascript for your code to work?

3.) And how well supported will your code be across browsers and OS’s? (The last thing I want to do is use Javascript and have it blow up when people view my site!)

Thanks.

#5

@coothead,

Could you please explain the code you shared with me…

( function( d ) {
  'use strict';

   d.getElementsByClassName('closeWindow')[ 0 ].addEventListener( 'click',
      function() {
            d.getElementById('videoFrame').pause();
            d.getElementById('videoFrame').load();
         }, false );
   
 }( document ));

It looks like if you click on the “Close” link which is tied to this…

<a class='closeWindow' href='#containerMast_fixed'>Close</a>

Then the code targets the element below…

<video controls id='videoFrame'>

And either “pauses” it or “loads” it.

I don’t understand these parts…

( function( d ) {

or

}( document ));

or

'use strict';

Also, is there a way to “kill” all activities/processes related to the video player?

I ask, because I seem to get this random error where when I load my gallery I see this message in the bottom of the browser that says “Transferring data from localhost…” and it never goes away, and I see these 3 dots cycling in the Firefox tab and sometimes videos won’t load…

I have been looking over my PHP and HTML and don’t see any issues there…


P.S. @coothead, can I put your “scripts” folder anywhere? I ask because I have a more complex folder structure than the simple examples we have been sharing. Is your Javascript intelligent enough to work from anywhere, or des it have to be located at a certain level with respect to my “photo-gallery.php” script?