Shut off video and close window

@Paul_Wilkins,

I wanted to step back and explain the real reason for me looking to add Javascript.

Before going on, let me say that my mini photo-gallery website is done, and as you can imagine, it’s not easy for me to share my entire code-base, yet I suppose without seeing everything, one cannot always help troubleshoot at the late stages of development.

Nonetheless, I am having this issue…

Thanks to Coothead, I learned a pretty spiffy way to take a normal HTML photo-gallery, and when you click on a thumbnail, instead of loading another page with an enlarged photo, he taught me how to use CSS to use the element :target feature so that I turn the div surrounding my thumbnail into a fixed (modal) window that then loads a larger photo.

(Yeah, I’m sure there are a million ways to do this in Javascript, but not the path I want to go down right now.)

So this code that Coot shared with me is awesome, and it works perfect with photos. The issue is that late yesterday I realized that I forgot to take into account that my gallery also has videos in it.

i was able to get the videos to work with Coot’s code - he didn’t think it would work but it took like one line of CSS to make things work - but I have this nagging issue…

In Firefox, at random times, when I load the gallery, I see "Transferring data from localhost… in the control bar as if my browser is spinning out.

Sometimes it is a false-positive, but often it means that when I click on a video thumbnail - really an image thumbnail - that the video won’t load.

I was thinking that as I was testing things and opening/closing a million photos and videos, that maybe I wasn’t stopping the video before clicking “Close” and so while the video appeared to close, it was playing in the background and that if I did that enough it was freaking Firefox out?!

When I Google: “Transferring data from” bug this apears to be an issue with Firefox - still a bummer!!!

Anyways, I figured if I could use Javascript to close the video it might solve this issue.

Am grabbing some leftover pizza now before I pass out, and I will be heavily testing my site - with new code thanks to @Paul_Wilkins - in Firefox and Chrome tonight. But I still have this nagging feeling ths is an issue with my code.

I spent a lot of time reading my HTML, CSS, and PHP line-by-line last night and it looks okay, but who knows.

Not sure if any of this makes sense or if you have thoughts on it?