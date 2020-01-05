Shut off video and close window

In more detail, when the close button is clicked, we want to run some code when the click event occurs.

Find the close link

Here’s the close link that you have in your HTML code.

                        <a class='closeWindow' href='#'>Close</a>

In JavaScript we need to search the loaded HTML document for the close link:

var closeLink = document.querySelector(".closeWindow");

But when you have multiple close links on that page, regardless of whether they are visible or not, that only gets the first close link.

Find all close links

We can easily deal with that by searching for all close links on the page, and loop through each of them instead.

I’ll use ... in the code to show that the code is not complete, and that we’ll be adding more code soon to fill that section in.

        var closeLinks = document.querySelectorAll(".closeWindow");
        closeLinks.forEach(function addCloseHandler(closeLink) {
            ...
        });

Add an even handler

Now that we can access each of the close links, we can add an event handler to them.

        var closeLinks = document.querySelectorAll(".closeWindow");
        closeLinks.forEach(function addCloseHandler(closeLink) {
            closeLink.addEventListener("click", stopVideoHandler);
        });

Find the video

The stopVideoHandler refers to a function that gets run when someone clicks on a stop link. That function receives an event object that contains information about what occurred.

        function stopVideoHandler(evt) {
            ...
        }

In this case, we want to start at the close link that was clicked, and from there find the video.

        function stopVideoHandler(evt) {
            var closeLink = evt.target;
            ...
        }

In the HTML code, the video is just below the close link.

                    <div>
                        <!-- Menu Items -->
                        <a class='closeWindow' href='#'>Close</a>
                        
                        <!-- Video -->
                        <video controls class=''>
                            <source src='video/MOMOLAND - BBoom BBoom.mp4' />
                        </video>
                    </div>

Yes, I use the Kpop video BBoom BBoom as a test video. Try to test with things that you like.

To make the code more reliable, instead of just going down the DOM to the next HTML element, I will instead go up to the parent of the close link, and from there search for the video.

        function stopVideoHandler(evt) {
            var closeLink = evt.target;
            var video = closeLink.parentNode.querySelector("video");
            ...
        }

Stop the video

And now that we’ve found the relevant video, we can stop it.

Well, pause it. Web browsers don’t have a stop command for videos, but they do have a pause command.

        function stopVideoHandler(evt) {
            var link = evt.target;
            var video = link.parentNode.querySelector("video");
            video.pause();
        }

And that’s all the scripting that we need to get that working.

Put it in a <script> tag at the end of the body, and that works with your page.

<body>
    ...
    <script>
        function stopVideoHandler(evt) {
            var  link = evt.target;
            var video = link.parentNode.querySelector("video");
            video.pause();
        }
        function addCloseHandler(closeLink) {
            closeLink.addEventListener("click", stopVideoHandler);
        }
        var closeLinks = document.querySelectorAll(".closeWindow");
        closeLinks.forEach(addCloseHandler);
    </script>    
</body>

That code works regardless of if you have one close link or hundreds of them.

Next steps

Just pausing the video means that after someone closes a link then comes back to it, the video will still be paused where they left it. That might not be suitable.

You might instead want the video to reset back to the start of the video when they open the link again. That can be done quite easily, which I’ll get to in the next post.

To reset a video element so that it returns back to the start, after pausing it you can add a copy of the video, then remove the initial one that was paused.

The copy of the video will then load it self from the start when someone goes back to it.

Before doing that, I’ll move the pause video code to a separate function, because I’ll be adding a few things to it.

Here, the commented-out lines show an old line of code before it gets updated. The commented-out lines are not needed in your code at all, and only help to demonstrate what was there before it got replaced.

        function stopVideo(video) {
            video.pause();
        }
        function stopVideoHandler(evt) {
            var closeLink = evt.target;
            var video = closeLink.parentNode.querySelector("video");
            // video.pause();
            stopVideo(video);
        }

We can now update the stopVideo function so that it adds another video element, and removes the old one.

There is no delete command for HTML elements, but from its parent we can add or remove.

        function stopVideo(video) {
            var newVideo = video.cloneNode(true);
            video.pause();
            video.parentNode.insertBefore(newVideo, video);
            video.parentNode.removeChild(video);
        }

And now the video isn’t paused where it stopped when someone goes back to it. Instead, it starts from the beginning again.

@Paul_Wilkins,

Thanks you so much for all of the help and explanation!!!

I have to say that your last post was a bit overwhelming, which I why I keep avoiding Javascript. But it is good to get a start off with it thanks to your help.

Why do I put the Javascript at the end of the my webpage?

Since I am technically using PHP, can I use an include and put your script in its own file?

Is there an easier way to reset a video? Sometimes there is.

Instead of removing the old video and adding a new one, we can just set the currentTime property on the video to zero, so that it seeks back to the beginning.

        function stopVideo(video) {
            video.pause();
            video.currentTime = 0;
        }

The updated scripting code to achieve this is:

        function stopVideo(video) {
            video.pause();
            video.currentTime = 0;
        }
        function stopVideoHandler(evt) {
            var closeLink = evt.target;
            var video = closeLink.parentNode.querySelector("video");
            stopVideo(video);
        }
        function addCloseHandler(closeLink) {
            closeLink.addEventListener("click", stopVideoHandler);
        }
        var closeLinks = document.querySelectorAll(".closeWindow");
        closeLinks.forEach(addCloseHandler);
Each line of HTML code is processed in order from top to bottom. JavaScript runs on a page as the page is loading. When the JavaScript runs, nothing below the script is known to exist.

Because of that, it really helps for the HTML code to exist on the page above the JavaScript, when the code runs.

The usual way that scripting code is added is not via PHP includes, but by referring to a script file in the HTML code.

For example:

<script src="js/pauseVideos.js"></script>
So I would add that line at the end of the HTML < body > in my “photo-gallery.php” script?

And to be clear, this is the final Javascript code…

    <script>
        function stopVideo(video) {
            video.pause();
			video.currentTime = 0;
        }
		
        function stopVideoHandler(evt) {
            var closeLink = evt.target;
            var video = closeLink.parentNode.querySelector("video");
            stopVideo(video);
        }

        function addCloseHandler(closeLink) {
            closeLink.addEventListener("click", stopVideoHandler);
        }
		
        var closeLinks = document.querySelectorAll(".closeWindow");
        closeLinks.forEach(addCloseHandler);
    </script>
Yes, like this:

    </div><!-- End of #containerBody -->
    <script src="js/stopVideos.js"></script>
</body>
Not quite.

The <script> and </script> tags are not javascript code. Those do not go in the separate scripting file.

NetBeans just pointed that put to me! :lol:

What is the syntax to add comments?

That’s double slashes.

Try to avoid comments that say what is happening.

This is a very bad comment for example:

// adds 1 to counter
counter += 1;

Instead, try to explain why something is happening, for example

function stopVideo(video) {
    // web browsers don't have stop, so we pause instead
    video.pause();
    video.currentTime = 0;
}
Well, you probably wouldn’t approve of my comments. I tend to put nearly as many comments as code, but it helps me later on.

So how do I know if your code is actually working, i.e. helping me accomplish what I want?

#22

That’s alright. It’s usually best to reconsider adding comments as they tend to be a reaction to the code not being clear enough. That’s why the action professionals take is to strive to make the code clearer instead.

The video stops playing when you use the close link.

Well, I think my code is extremely easy to follow, but my comments make it even easier.

One thing I like about comments is that with an IDE it’s like you have two translations… I can read my code in “code” or I can read my code in “English (comments)”.

I would say that my heavy reliance on comments is a sign that I am not a professional coder. Then again, to me, it means that I am organized and take pride in removing ambiguity in my code for myself and others.

Since I am using a modal, I guess that wasn’t clear…

In the past, when I started a video and then clicked Close, I guess I was switching my modal to a regular page view and the video somehow kept playing in the background even though it appears to be closed if you follow me?

I guess one way to confirm the video is closed is that I can no longer here it.

Another way is to verify that when you re-access the video it starts at t=0, right?

@Paul_Wilkins,

I wanted to step back and explain the real reason for me looking to add Javascript.

Before going on, let me say that my mini photo-gallery website is done, and as you can imagine, it’s not easy for me to share my entire code-base, yet I suppose without seeing everything, one cannot always help troubleshoot at the late stages of development.

Nonetheless, I am having this issue…

Thanks to Coothead, I learned a pretty spiffy way to take a normal HTML photo-gallery, and when you click on a thumbnail, instead of loading another page with an enlarged photo, he taught me how to use CSS to use the element :target feature so that I turn the div surrounding my thumbnail into a fixed (modal) window that then loads a larger photo.

(Yeah, I’m sure there are a million ways to do this in Javascript, but not the path I want to go down right now.)

So this code that Coot shared with me is awesome, and it works perfect with photos. The issue is that late yesterday I realized that I forgot to take into account that my gallery also has videos in it.

i was able to get the videos to work with Coot’s code - he didn’t think it would work but it took like one line of CSS to make things work - but I have this nagging issue…

In Firefox, at random times, when I load the gallery, I see "Transferring data from localhost… in the control bar as if my browser is spinning out.

Sometimes it is a false-positive, but often it means that when I click on a video thumbnail - really an image thumbnail - that the video won’t load.

I was thinking that as I was testing things and opening/closing a million photos and videos, that maybe I wasn’t stopping the video before clicking “Close” and so while the video appeared to close, it was playing in the background and that if I did that enough it was freaking Firefox out?!

When I Google: “Transferring data from” bug this apears to be an issue with Firefox - still a bummer!!!

Anyways, I figured if I could use Javascript to close the video it might solve this issue.

Am grabbing some leftover pizza now before I pass out, and I will be heavily testing my site - with new code thanks to @Paul_Wilkins - in Firefox and Chrome tonight. But I still have this nagging feeling ths is an issue with my code.

I spent a lot of time reading my HTML, CSS, and PHP line-by-line last night and it looks okay, but who knows.

Not sure if any of this makes sense or if you have thoughts on it?

It seems that investigation is in order then. Starting from as simple an example as possible that demonstrates the problem, so that troubleshooting can easily show that the problem is resolved.

A new thread for investigating that will be useful too.

I’ll dive into testing after I eat a bit…