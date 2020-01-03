Shut off video and close window

Hello. I could use some help with something that I cannot solve using just CSS.

I have a photo gallery with thumbnails, and when you click on a thumbnail CSS converts it to a modal window that takes up the whole screen. (Done by styleing li:target)

Then I have a “Close” link on this modal window to switch back to the normal gallery mode.

The problem is that when I have a video, if you click on the “Close” link the window closes and returns back to the gallery, but the video keeps playing, so you end up back in the gallery and hear “voices” which is bad!

Full disclosure, I don’t know Javascript, and am hoping someone could be kind enough to help me copy & paste some code to solve this issue.

Specifically, I guess I need Javascript to tell the video to stop playing first, and then return back to my gallery.

Thanks.