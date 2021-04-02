Chronzam: Chronzam: Is there a way to automatically shrink text inside table cells?

I don’t really understand the question but text will expand a table cell to a wide as the content needs to be or until the width of the table is constrained in some way.

If you want the table to expand until it reaches a certain dimension then use max-width to stop it getting any bigger.

e.g.



Not sure if that’s what you were asking though?