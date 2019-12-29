Shrink menu to photo width

Thanks to a bunch of help from @coothead, when a user is in my photo gallery and clicks on a thumbnail, a modal window appears with an enlarged image.

In Lightroom I sized my photos to have a “long-side” of 800px, but the actual dimensions of photos will vary depending on the original shot, orientation, and if I cropped.

I would like to have a thin menu that sits on the top of the photo, and the menu needs to be the exact width of whatever photo is being viewed at the moment.

Then in that menu, I want “Download” to be in the far left-hand corner and “Close” to be in the far right-hand corner of the menu.

To do that second part, it seems like a Flexbox might be the way to go. But who knows.

More importantly, I can’t figure out how to make my menu width always mimic the width of a given photo.

Suggestions on how to solve this problem?