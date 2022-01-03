Shrink flex item to fit content

As @SamA74 said above flex-start will do what you want.

body { display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-items:flex-start; }

However I’m a big fan of auto margins if you are only interested in the one element and this would work instead.

a { background: lightGreen; margin-right:auto; }

It all depends on what comes next

Note that as you are in the flex-direction:column the elements won’t stack sideways if that’s what you were thinking. All direct child elements will stack down the left side and be shrink to fit.