Shrink flex item to fit content

Here’s a sample:
body {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
}
a {
background: lightGreen;
}
<a href="#">This is some text.</a>
The
<a> element stretches as long as the page width. How can we shrink it so it fits the content?
Use the
align-items property.
The default is
stretch which will fill the width (height in case of row direction).
Other values will fit the content.
I want the anchor to be at the beginning of the line and
start ,
flex-start , and
baseline values seem to do the trick. Is there any preference/difference?
flex-start I think would be the natural choice.
I’m not really sure is
baseline “works” in a column direction, I can’t imagine how it would, since a baseline is horizontal. So maybe that’s just for flex rows, though that’s only my guess.