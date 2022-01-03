Shrink flex item to fit content

HTML & CSS
#1

Here’s a sample:

body {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
}

a {
  background: lightGreen;
}

<a href="#">This is some text.</a>

DEMO

The <a> element stretches as long as the page width. How can we shrink it so it fits the content?

#2

Use the align-items property.
The default is stretch which will fill the width (height in case of row direction).
Other values will fit the content.

1 Like
#3

I want the anchor to be at the beginning of the line and start , flex-start , and baseline values seem to do the trick. Is there any preference/difference?

#4

flex-start I think would be the natural choice.
I’m not really sure is baseline “works” in a column direction, I can’t imagine how it would, since a baseline is horizontal. So maybe that’s just for flex rows, though that’s only my guess.