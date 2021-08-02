Shrink a YouTube video responsively

asasass: asasass: In your code how come you have .position: relative; on .frame and not .frame-inner ?

It doesn’t matter as they occupy the same space.

asasass: asasass: Would object-fit; do anything?

The contain value would likely make the video smaller but the cover value (object-fit:cover) may make it fill the area.

I also think the black is the background of the iframe showing through and it may help to explicitly make the background transparent.

e.g.

iframe {background:transparent;}

Or set it to the same colour as the background.

iframe {background:#bbb}

There is also the modern aspect ratio css property that could be used instead of the padding method.

However I don’t see any difference between the two on my browser and still expect this is a rounding issue that can’t be solved by normal means/

asasass: asasass: But never happens on youtube.

Actually I see all the youtube videos rounding slightly and a blurred edge showing. The youtube site doesn’t use iframes and I’ve no idea how they render their videos or what most of their custom html does. :). I think they have just coloured the background to mask the 1px rounding errors as I suggested above.

Youtube could even be monitoring the resize and adjusting the pixel measurements manually so that they always use the perfect 16:9 ratio. I do notice there is a noticeable delay on the youtube site when resizing.

You could also use an adaptive media query method and set the width and height of the video yourself to exactly 16:9 but you’d have to do it in jumps of say 100px otherwise you would need 640 media queries.

It all seems a lot of work for something that seems to happen on everybody’s site as far as I can tell.