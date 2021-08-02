Shrink a YouTube video responsively

It doesn’t matter as they occupy the same space.
The contain value would likely make the video smaller but the cover value (object-fit:cover) may make it fill the area.
I also think the black is the background of the iframe showing through and it may help to explicitly make the background transparent.
e.g.
iframe {background:transparent;}
Or set it to the same colour as the background.
iframe {background:#bbb}
There is also the modern aspect ratio css property that could be used instead of the padding method.
However I don’t see any difference between the two on my browser and still expect this is a rounding issue that can’t be solved by normal means/
Actually I see all the youtube videos rounding slightly and a blurred edge showing. The youtube site doesn’t use iframes and I’ve no idea how they render their videos or what most of their custom html does. :). I think they have just coloured the background to mask the 1px rounding errors as I suggested above.
Youtube could even be monitoring the resize and adjusting the pixel measurements manually so that they always use the perfect 16:9 ratio. I do notice there is a noticeable delay on the youtube site when resizing.
You could also use an adaptive media query method and set the width and height of the video yourself to exactly 16:9 but you’d have to do it in jumps of say 100px otherwise you would need 640 media queries.
It all seems a lot of work for something that seems to happen on everybody’s site as far as I can tell.