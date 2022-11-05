Shown and hidden

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="ko">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, height=device-height, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>brouser title</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="[script/css.css](http://dot.kr/qna/QnA001/script/css.css)" media="screen">
</head>
<body>
<div id="ogoWrap">
<div id="ogo">
<div id="logo">
<span data-destination="alarm" class="button active " style="border-style:solid"><span></span> <b></b>alarm Button</span>
</div>
<div id="rogo">
<div data-destination="menu" class="button" style="border-style:solid"><span></span> <b></b>menu button</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div id="topCenter" style="text-align:center">
<a href=""><div style="background:black;display:inline-block;color:white">title</div></a>
<div style="height:10px"></div>
<div class="alarmMenu hide show" id="alarm">
alarm<br>
alarm
</div>
<div class="alarmMenu hide show" id="menu">
menu<br>
menu</div>
<script src="[script/js.js](http://dot.kr/qna/QnA001/script/js.js)"></script>
</div>
This is main contents. This is main contents. This is main contents.<br>
This is main contents. This is main contents. This is main contents.<br>
This is main contents. This is main contents. This is main contents.<hr>
<div id="footer" style="background:gray;border-style:solid;text-align:center"><div id="contentsOnly" style="background:white;display:inline-block">contents button</div></div>
</body>
</html>
I have the html code above at http://dot.kr/QnA/QnA001/
and the css code below.
.button {
pointer-events: initial;
cursor: pointer;
}
.button:hover,
.button:focus,
.button.active {
outline: 0;
background: red;
}
.button b {
display: none;
}
.button span {
font-weight: bold;
}
.button.active span {
display: none;
}
.button.active b {
display: inline-block;
}
.alarmMenu {
background:white;
border:1px solid black;
border-radius:5px;
display:inline-block;
padding:5px;
text-align:center;
margin:auto;
transition:transform 0.3s ease;
box-shadow:0 0 10px 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5);
z-index:2;
}
#ogoWrap{
position:fixed;
left:0;
right:0;
top:5px;
}
#ogo > div:nth-child(1) {
position:absolute;
left:15px;
top:5px;
text-align:center;}
#ogo > div:nth-child(2) {
position:absolute;
right:10px;
top:10px;
text-align:center;}
And the js code below.
(function (d) {
const content = d.querySelectorAll(".alarmMenu");
content.forEach((item) => {
item.classList.add("hide");
});
"use strict";
const buttons = d.querySelectorAll(".button");
var toggleClass = "show";
buttons.forEach((item) => {
item.addEventListener("click", (event) => {
if (item.classList.contains("active")) {
toggleClass = "hide";
} else {
toggleClass = "show";
}
hideAll();
toggleDiv(item, item.dataset.destination);
});
});
function hideAll() {
content.forEach((item) => {
item.classList.add("hide");
item.classList.remove("show");
});
buttons.forEach((item) => {
item.classList.remove("active");
});
}
function toggleDiv(targetButton, targetDiv) {
if (toggleClass === "show") {
targetButton.classList.add("active");
}
d.querySelector("#" + targetDiv).classList.add(toggleClass);
}
})(document);
document.getElementById("contentsOnly").addEventListener("click", function () {
var sox1 = document.getElementById("ogo").classList.add("hide");
var sox2 = document.getElementById("topCenter").classList.add("hide");
var sox3 = document.getElementById("footer").classList.add("hide");
});
With the code above,
I have some problems like the below and I like to change like the targets below.
Thank you very much in advance.