Shown and hidden

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="ko"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, height=device-height, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>brouser title</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="[script/css.css](http://dot.kr/qna/QnA001/script/css.css)" media="screen"> </head> <body> <div id="ogoWrap"> <div id="ogo"> <div id="logo"> <span data-destination="alarm" class="button active " style="border-style:solid"><span></span> <b></b>alarm Button</span> </div> <div id="rogo"> <div data-destination="menu" class="button" style="border-style:solid"><span></span> <b></b>menu button</div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="topCenter" style="text-align:center"> <a href=""><div style="background:black;display:inline-block;color:white">title</div></a> <div style="height:10px"></div> <div class="alarmMenu hide show" id="alarm"> alarm<br> alarm </div> <div class="alarmMenu hide show" id="menu"> menu<br> menu</div> <script src="[script/js.js](http://dot.kr/qna/QnA001/script/js.js)"></script> </div> This is main contents. This is main contents. This is main contents.<br> This is main contents. This is main contents. This is main contents.<br> This is main contents. This is main contents. This is main contents.<hr> <div id="footer" style="background:gray;border-style:solid;text-align:center"><div id="contentsOnly" style="background:white;display:inline-block">contents button</div></div> </body> </html>

I have the html code above at http://dot.kr/QnA/QnA001/

and the css code below.

.button { pointer-events: initial; cursor: pointer; } .button:hover, .button:focus, .button.active { outline: 0; background: red; } .button b { display: none; } .button span { font-weight: bold; } .button.active span { display: none; } .button.active b { display: inline-block; } .alarmMenu { background:white; border:1px solid black; border-radius:5px; display:inline-block; padding:5px; text-align:center; margin:auto; transition:transform 0.3s ease; box-shadow:0 0 10px 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); z-index:2; } #ogoWrap{ position:fixed; left:0; right:0; top:5px; } #ogo > div:nth-child(1) { position:absolute; left:15px; top:5px; text-align:center;} #ogo > div:nth-child(2) { position:absolute; right:10px; top:10px; text-align:center;}

And the js code below.

(function (d) { const content = d.querySelectorAll(".alarmMenu"); content.forEach((item) => { item.classList.add("hide"); }); "use strict"; const buttons = d.querySelectorAll(".button"); var toggleClass = "show"; buttons.forEach((item) => { item.addEventListener("click", (event) => { if (item.classList.contains("active")) { toggleClass = "hide"; } else { toggleClass = "show"; } hideAll(); toggleDiv(item, item.dataset.destination); }); }); function hideAll() { content.forEach((item) => { item.classList.add("hide"); item.classList.remove("show"); }); buttons.forEach((item) => { item.classList.remove("active"); }); } function toggleDiv(targetButton, targetDiv) { if (toggleClass === "show") { targetButton.classList.add("active"); } d.querySelector("#" + targetDiv).classList.add(toggleClass); } })(document); document.getElementById("contentsOnly").addEventListener("click", function () { var sox1 = document.getElementById("ogo").classList.add("hide"); var sox2 = document.getElementById("topCenter").classList.add("hide"); var sox3 = document.getElementById("footer").classList.add("hide"); });

With the code above,

I have some problems like the below and I like to change like the targets below.

(problem1) The main contents above is below the title, the alarm and the menu.

(target1) The main contents above is under the title, the alarm and the menu.

(problem2) When it is loading, both the alarm and the menu are shown.

(target2) When it is loading, alarm only is shown.

(problem3) If the user clicks the alarm button, the alarm in the center is not hidden.

(target3) If the user clicks the alarm button, the alarm in the center is hidden.

(target4) If the user clicks the alarm button when the alarm is hidden, the alarm in the center is shown again.

(target5) If the user clicks the menu button when the alarm is shown, the alarm in the center is hidden and the menu is shown.

(target6) If the user clicks the menu button when the menu is shown, the menu in the center is hidden.

(target7) If the user clicks the contents button in the bottom, both the alarm and the menu button, and the title and alarm and menu in the center and the footer in the bottom are all hidden. As the result of it, contents only remains.

Thank you very much in advance.