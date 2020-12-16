Showing what is submitted in a textarea exactly as the user enters

Hi All
I think I am having a brain fart on this as I have not worked on this sort of thing for a long time and it used to work… I think something may have changed.
I am using PHP 7.4.
I have a form with a textarea:
<div class="form-group"><textarea class="form-control" rows="10" name="ticketcomments" placeholder="Your question or comments" required></textarea></div>
When the user submits the form I have htmlspecialchars in place:
$ticketcomments = htmlspecialchars($ticketcomments);
When I output what the user added all the formatting is gone…
EXAMPLE IN FORM
This is my first line.
This is my second line.
WHAT I GET
This is my first line. This is my second line.
How can I get my output to be the same as what the user inputs.
What am I missing?
mrmbarnes