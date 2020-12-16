Showing what is submitted in a textarea exactly as the user enters

Hi All

I think I am having a brain fart on this as I have not worked on this sort of thing for a long time and it used to work… I think something may have changed.

I am using PHP 7.4.

I have a form with a textarea:

<div class="form-group"><textarea class="form-control" rows="10" name="ticketcomments" placeholder="Your question or comments" required></textarea></div>

When the user submits the form I have htmlspecialchars in place:

$ticketcomments = htmlspecialchars($ticketcomments);

When I output what the user added all the formatting is gone…

EXAMPLE IN FORM

This is my first line.

This is my second line.

WHAT I GET

This is my first line. This is my second line.

How can I get my output to be the same as what the user inputs.

What am I missing?

mrmbarnes