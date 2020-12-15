Showing what is submitted in a textarea exactly as the user enters

Hi All

I think I am having a brain fart on this as I have not worked on this sort of thing for a long time and it used to work… I think something may have changed.

I am using PHP 7.4.

I have a form with a textarea:

<div class="form-group"><textarea class="form-control" rows="10" name="ticketcomments" placeholder="Your question or comments" required></textarea></div>

When the user submits the form I have htmlspecialchars in place:

$ticketcomments = htmlspecialchars($ticketcomments);

When I output what the user added all the formatting is gone…

EXAMPLE IN FORM

This is my first line.

This is my second line.

WHAT I GET

This is my first line. This is my second line.

How can I get my output to be the same as what the user inputs.

What am I missing?

you are missing either

  1. to hit ctrl+u to show the sourcecode, as users dont insert html into a form, but plain text

  2. or to transform the plain text input into the html context, where linebreaks are not \n but < br/ >, nl2br() can do that for you.

@mrmbarnes: when you post code on the forums, you need to format it so it will display correctly.

You can highlight your code, then use the </> button in the editor window, or you can place three backticks ``` (top left key on US/UK keyboards) on a line above your code, and three on a line below your code. I find this approach easier, but unfortunately some European and other keyboards don’t have that character.

