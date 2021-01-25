Showing the popup on window open, not on clicking on the marker

JavaScript
#1

The code on that page https://www.corobori.com/MaboxWithMarkerAndPopUp.html shows information’s details only when clicking on the marker. I would like to have those popups opened on windows load. I don’t see where to change my code

        function showMap(pData) {
            mapboxgl.accessToken = 'pk.eyJ1Ijoic2FtaGVybWVzIiwiYSI6ImNpbGxjeGhmYzVvMm52bm1jdmx0NmtvbXoifQ.uf5gBnnbU05bnaw7atDu9A';
            let map = new mapboxgl.Map({
                container: 'travel-map',
                style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9',
                zoom: 11,
                center: [-77.034084142948, 38.909671288923]
            });

            map.on('load', function (e) {
            var locations = JSON.parse(pData);
            var features = Array()

            locations.features.forEach(function (element) {
                feature = {
                    'type': 'Feature',
                    'geometry': {
                        'type': 'Point',
                        'coordinates': element.geometry.coordinates
                    },
                    'properties': {
                        'title': element.properties.phoneFormatted,
                        'visits': element.properties.crossStreet
                    }
                }
                features.push(feature)
               
            })

            map.addSource("locations", {
                "type": "geojson",
                "data": {
                    "type": "FeatureCollection",
                    "features": features,
                   
                }
            })

            features.forEach(function (marker) {
                
                var popup = new mapboxgl.Popup()
                    .setHTML('<div style="padding:0.3rem 0.3rem 0;text-align:center;">'
                        + '<h2 style="font-size:16px;margin:0 0 0.3rem;">' + marker.properties.title + '</h2>'
                        + '<p style="font-size:12px;margin:0;">Visits: ' + marker.properties.visits + '</p></div>');
               
                new mapboxgl.Marker()
                    .setLngLat(marker.geometry.coordinates)
                    .setPopup(popup)
                    .addTo(map);
            });

      
            });
        }
#2

Hi @Corobori, the togglePopup() method should do the trick…

new mapboxgl.Marker()
  .setLngLat(marker.geometry.coordinates)
  .setPopup(popup)
  .addTo(map)
  .togglePopup()
#3

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.