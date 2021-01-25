Showing the popup on window open, not on clicking on the marker

The code on that page https://www.corobori.com/MaboxWithMarkerAndPopUp.html shows information’s details only when clicking on the marker. I would like to have those popups opened on windows load. I don’t see where to change my code

function showMap(pData) { mapboxgl.accessToken = 'pk.eyJ1Ijoic2FtaGVybWVzIiwiYSI6ImNpbGxjeGhmYzVvMm52bm1jdmx0NmtvbXoifQ.uf5gBnnbU05bnaw7atDu9A'; let map = new mapboxgl.Map({ container: 'travel-map', style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9', zoom: 11, center: [-77.034084142948, 38.909671288923] }); map.on('load', function (e) { var locations = JSON.parse(pData); var features = Array() locations.features.forEach(function (element) { feature = { 'type': 'Feature', 'geometry': { 'type': 'Point', 'coordinates': element.geometry.coordinates }, 'properties': { 'title': element.properties.phoneFormatted, 'visits': element.properties.crossStreet } } features.push(feature) }) map.addSource("locations", { "type": "geojson", "data": { "type": "FeatureCollection", "features": features, } }) features.forEach(function (marker) { var popup = new mapboxgl.Popup() .setHTML('<div style="padding:0.3rem 0.3rem 0;text-align:center;">' + '<h2 style="font-size:16px;margin:0 0 0.3rem;">' + marker.properties.title + '</h2>' + '<p style="font-size:12px;margin:0;">Visits: ' + marker.properties.visits + '</p></div>'); new mapboxgl.Marker() .setLngLat(marker.geometry.coordinates) .setPopup(popup) .addTo(map); }); }); }