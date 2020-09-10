Showing message on completion of puzzle

jackson108: jackson108: As of now, you are correct or incorrect appears, but I would like just the congrats screen to appear.

Are you talking about a modal screen that sits over the crossword or do you simply want to re-direct to a new page?

In the JS where you announce the correct solution you could instead redirect to the new page or if you want to stay on the same page you could launch a modal to open containing your new message. (Of course you would then need to re-initialise the crossword if they are going to try again.)

I can’t help with the JS but can show you how to put your message html in a modal if that’s what you were looking for.?