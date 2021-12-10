Showing Message for set time after date

PHP
Hello, and sorry about the late reply. I decided to put this on the back-burner and focus on some other things. Now that I have a much better understanding of PHP, I kinda got this working.

The message now shows, but it does not disappear!

Number in Database:

1639175814

The current time:

1639176718

The code:

<?php
          $CallTime = time() + 1*60; // minutes * seconds

         //"$AccountInfo['account_timeanddate'] gets the number from the database. 
          if($AccountInfo['account_timeanddate']<=$CallTime){
		      echo $CallTime . "<br>";
		      echo $AccountInfo['account_timeanddate'];
		      echo '<div class="alert alert-primary col-md-12">Hello! I am a message</div>';
		  }
?>

And it outputs:

My understanding is that the div will only show for 1 minute (60 seconds) past the time in the database, right?

You just need to turn it around. How many minutes after creation can it be shown

<?php
$CallTime = time(); 
$ExpiredTime = $AccountInfo['account_timeanddate'] + (1*60); // How many minutes after creation does it expire 

if($CallTime <= $ExpiredTime){
	echo $CallTime . "<br>";
	echo $AccountInfo['account_timeanddate'];
	echo '<div class="alert alert-primary col-md-12">Hello! I am a message</div>';
}
?>
Yes and by changing the 1 to 15 minutes would make the message display only while the initial database time variable is less than 15 minutes.

Ensure the database time variable is only set once and never updated.

I prefer to set the exact creation time, which should never change.

The PHP integer minutes time lapsed can then vary to suit particular requirements.

Yes by turn it around I meant in both were he is adding the delay minutes (he was adding to time())and the IF condition order. The “creation time” should only be set once to the exact time… All I am saying is how long after this time will you allow it to be displayed, which is then compared to time().

I got it working now, thanks everone!

I was also finding the solution for this problem. Thanks to all who guides me in a very well manner in order to solve this problem. Good work and keep it up.

