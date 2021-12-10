Showing Message for set time after date

Hello, and sorry about the late reply. I decided to put this on the back-burner and focus on some other things. Now that I have a much better understanding of PHP, I kinda got this working.

The message now shows, but it does not disappear!

Number in Database:

1639175814

The current time:

1639176718

The code:

<?php $CallTime = time() + 1*60; // minutes * seconds //"$AccountInfo['account_timeanddate'] gets the number from the database. if($AccountInfo['account_timeanddate']<=$CallTime){ echo $CallTime . "<br>"; echo $AccountInfo['account_timeanddate']; echo '<div class="alert alert-primary col-md-12">Hello! I am a message</div>'; } ?>

And it outputs:



My understanding is that the div will only show for 1 minute (60 seconds) past the time in the database, right?