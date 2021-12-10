Showing Message for set time after date

Hello, and sorry about the late reply. I decided to put this on the back-burner and focus on some other things. Now that I have a much better understanding of PHP, I kinda got this working.
The message now shows, but it does not disappear!
Number in Database:
1639175814
The current time:
1639176718
The code:
<?php
$CallTime = time() + 1*60; // minutes * seconds
//"$AccountInfo['account_timeanddate'] gets the number from the database.
if($AccountInfo['account_timeanddate']<=$CallTime){
echo $CallTime . "<br>";
echo $AccountInfo['account_timeanddate'];
echo '<div class="alert alert-primary col-md-12">Hello! I am a message</div>';
}
?>
You just need to turn it around. How many minutes after creation can it be shown
<?php
$CallTime = time();
$ExpiredTime = $AccountInfo['account_timeanddate'] + (1*60); // How many minutes after creation does it expire
if($CallTime <= $ExpiredTime){
echo $CallTime . "<br>";
echo $AccountInfo['account_timeanddate'];
echo '<div class="alert alert-primary col-md-12">Hello! I am a message</div>';
}
?>
Yes by turn it around I meant in both were he is adding the delay minutes (he was adding to time())and the IF condition order. The “creation time” should only be set once to the exact time… All I am saying is how long after this time will you allow it to be displayed, which is then compared to time().