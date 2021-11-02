Showing Message for set time after date

I don’t really know how to title this, so let me know if there is a change I should make.

Right now, I have a system that records the current time (Using date('m-j-Y-G-i-s') )

It records this in a database table called “Account_x” and a column called “Creation_time”.

In the database, it looks like this: 11-1-2021-18-38-21

I want to show a div element for 25 minutes after the account is created. Basically, if the visitor is on the page, and the there account is less than 25 mins old, show the div. If the account is more than 25 mins old, don’t show the div. I only want the system to check the age of the account of page load, so a continuous checking script is not needed.

Basically, if the user loads the page, and the account is less than 25 mins old, show the div, if not, don’t show it.

I hope that makes sense, and thanks for any help!