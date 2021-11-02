Showing Message for set time after date

PHP
I don’t really know how to title this, so let me know if there is a change I should make.

Right now, I have a system that records the current time (Using date('m-j-Y-G-i-s') )
It records this in a database table called “Account_x” and a column called “Creation_time”.
In the database, it looks like this: 11-1-2021-18-38-21

I want to show a div element for 25 minutes after the account is created. Basically, if the visitor is on the page, and the there account is less than 25 mins old, show the div. If the account is more than 25 mins old, don’t show the div. I only want the system to check the age of the account of page load, so a continuous checking script is not needed.

Basically, if the user loads the page, and the account is less than 25 mins old, show the div, if not, don’t show it.

I hope that makes sense, and thanks for any help!

Are you aware that MySQL has a column parameter which has a “creation timestamp” value?

This could be used to check for the seconds difference between the “creation timestamp” and PHP time(); function

Do you want the <div> to disappear after 25 minutes even if they don’t reload the page? If you do, I suspect you’ll need to add some Javascript to start a timer for (creation time - current time + 25s) and then call a function to hide it.

Otherwise, it’s surely just a case of having the page draw code check the creation time when it renders the page, and if it’s less than 25 minutes before current time, don’t draw the <div>? Show us the code you’ve tried, and I’m sure someone will spot why it’s not working for you. I suspect using a proper “datetime” column in your database table instead of what looks like a string might make it slightly easier, though maybe not much easier.

Unfortunately not. I have only been using PHP for about a month, and only simple commands at that.

Nope, it should only check on pageload.

I don’t have any. This goes back to the back that I don’t know much about PHP. If someone has code that works, awesome! If not, a link to a tutorial or something helpful would work as well. My google searches have turned up nothing, but I think that is because I don’t know what to call this.
Thanks!

How far have you got? I see that you have code that records information into a database table - do you have corresponding code that will retrieve that information based on the user account information?

No.

I have a database that has the username and time stored in it. When the account it opened, the structure is like this:
http://domain.com/account/viewaccount.php?account_id=acc_98064253
The database stores “Account_username” (acc_98064253) and “Creation_time” (11-1-2021-18-38-21) in a table called “Account_x”.

Account_x
==========================================
| Account_username |    Creation_time    |
|------------------|---------------------|
|   acc_98064253   |  11-1-2021-18-38-21 |
==========================================

When http://domain.com/account/viewaccount.php?account_id=acc_98064253 is loaded, it should check if it has been less than 25 minutes of the creation of that account, and if so, display the div.

Thanks!

OK, so your first step is to write some code to open the database, retrieve the creation time based on your account id, and just display it. So you’ll need to:

  • get the account id from the URL in the $_GET array
  • connect to the database
  • run a query to retrieve the creation time
  • display that on your browser screen

Those are all very basic PHP steps (once you know how, of course) and you’ll easily be able to find sample code and tutorials to do these steps. If you find tutorials and samples that use the old mysql_ functions, avoid them - those are old and won’t work in current PHP.

Once you have that working, the only two other parts you need are

  • compare the creation date/time to the current date/time
  • add an if clause around the code that displays your <div> to only do so if the time allows it.

Out of interest, what does your current viewaccount.php code do? Or don’t you have that yet?