Showing Message for set time after date

PHP
#1

I don’t really know how to title this, so let me know if there is a change I should make.

Right now, I have a system that records the current time (Using date('m-j-Y-G-i-s') )
It records this in a database table called “Account_x” and a column called “Creation_time”.
In the database, it looks like this: 11-1-2021-18-38-21

I want to show a div element for 25 minutes after the account is created. Basically, if the visitor is on the page, and the there account is less than 25 mins old, show the div. If the account is more than 25 mins old, don’t show the div. I only want the system to check the age of the account of page load, so a continuous checking script is not needed.

Basically, if the user loads the page, and the account is less than 25 mins old, show the div, if not, don’t show it.

I hope that makes sense, and thanks for any help!

#2

Are you aware that MySQL has a column parameter which has a “creation timestamp” value?

This could be used to check for the seconds difference between the “creation timestamp” and PHP time(); function

#3

Do you want the <div> to disappear after 25 minutes even if they don’t reload the page? If you do, I suspect you’ll need to add some Javascript to start a timer for (creation time - current time + 25s) and then call a function to hide it.

Otherwise, it’s surely just a case of having the page draw code check the creation time when it renders the page, and if it’s less than 25 minutes before current time, don’t draw the <div>? Show us the code you’ve tried, and I’m sure someone will spot why it’s not working for you. I suspect using a proper “datetime” column in your database table instead of what looks like a string might make it slightly easier, though maybe not much easier.