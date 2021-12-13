Showing Message for set time after date

OK, so your first step is to write some code to open the database, retrieve the creation time based on your account id, and just display it. So you’ll need to:
- get the account id from the URL in the
$_GETarray
- connect to the database
- run a query to retrieve the creation time
- display that on your browser screen
Those are all very basic PHP steps (once you know how, of course) and you’ll easily be able to find sample code and tutorials to do these steps. If you find tutorials and samples that use the old
mysql_ functions, avoid them - those are old and won’t work in current PHP.
Once you have that working, the only two other parts you need are
- compare the creation date/time to the current date/time
- add an
ifclause around the code that displays your
<div>to only do so if the time allows it.
Out of interest, what does your current
viewaccount.php code do? Or don’t you have that yet?