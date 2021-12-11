Showing Message for set time after date

No.
I have a database that has the username and time stored in it. When the account it opened, the structure is like this:
http://domain.com/account/viewaccount.php?account_id=acc_98064253
The database stores “Account_username” (acc_98064253) and “Creation_time” (11-1-2021-18-38-21) in a table called “Account_x”.
Account_x
==========================================
| Account_username | Creation_time |
|------------------|---------------------|
| acc_98064253 | 11-1-2021-18-38-21 |
==========================================
When
http://domain.com/account/viewaccount.php?account_id=acc_98064253 is loaded, it should check if it has been less than 25 minutes of the creation of that account, and if so, display the div.
Thanks!