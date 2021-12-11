Showing Message for set time after date

OK, so your first step is to write some code to open the database, retrieve the creation time based on your account id, and just display it. So you’ll need to:

get the account id from the URL in the $_GET array

array connect to the database

run a query to retrieve the creation time

display that on your browser screen

Those are all very basic PHP steps (once you know how, of course) and you’ll easily be able to find sample code and tutorials to do these steps. If you find tutorials and samples that use the old mysql_ functions, avoid them - those are old and won’t work in current PHP.

Once you have that working, the only two other parts you need are

compare the creation date/time to the current date/time

add an if clause around the code that displays your <div> to only do so if the time allows it.