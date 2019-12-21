Showing/hiding text on a single line - Ideas

Sorry for the delay:)
You know by now that an inline element doesn’t obey width don’t you?
If the links are inline elements then you will need to set them to display:inline-block and then they will shrink wrap the content but still obey max-width.
The button element is a replaced element and behaves just like display:inline-block by default which is why the button in my example honours the width (or a max-width).
Here’s an example using an anchor.
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Untitled Document</title>
<style>
ul{margin:0;padding:0;list-style:none;}
.category-groups{
padding:10px;
max-width:150px;/* for testing*/
margin:auto;
}
.category-groups li{font-size:0;}/* dirty white-space hack*/
.category-groups ul li a{
display:inline-block;
box-shadow: none;
border-left: 7px solid #f9dc5c;
padding:2px;
margin-bottom:16px;
background: #fdfdfd;
font-size: 16px;
color: #444;
white-space:nowrap;
text-overflow:ellipsis;
overflow:hidden;
max-width:100%;
text-decoration:none;
}
.category-groups ul li a:hover{overflow:visible;z-index:10;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="category-groups">
<ul>
<li><a href="#">This is some overflowing text</a></li>
<li><a href="#">This is text</a></li>
<li><a href="#">This is some overflowing text a bit longer</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Text</a></li>
<li><a href="#">This is some text</a></li>
<li><a href="#">This is some overflowing text</a></li>
<li><a href="#">This is some text></a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</body>
</html>
The inner span is only needed if you need to style the overflowing text.