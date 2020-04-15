Showing/formatting code on the page

Hi there,

I’m making a little snippets page for myself which as some useful bots of code on.

What I am trying to do is have the code wrapped in a box so it shows as code, with the CSS/HTML tags etc still in place… basically like this post will display the below code and not actually process it.

This is what I have tried, but it’s not working.

<pre> <code> @media screen and (min-width:960px) and (max-width:992px){ .header-wrapper{ display: block } } <p>paragraph text</p> </code> </pre>

Could someone show me a better way of doing this?

Thanks!