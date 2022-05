When it is loading, nothing shown in the area of just under the three buttons

if you click the button advertizement for the first time, the contents “advertizement” is shown.

if you click the button advertizement for the second time, the contents “advertizement” will be gone.

if you click the button intro for the first time, the contents “intro” is shown.

if you click the button intro for the second time, the contents “intro” will be gone.

if you click the button menu for the first time, the contents “menu” is shown.

if you click the button menu for the second time, the contents “menu” will be gone.