Show select drop down with a / in the result from the DB

Hi All
I hope someone can help me… I am storing time zones in my DB as something like Australia/Brisbane.
I have an Ajax call that runs some SQL that outputs this:
$output["data"] = $select;
echo json_encode($output);
The column in the DB is timeZone.
Everything else works except for the pre-select for the time zone drop down.
The select code is:
var state = result.data.timeZone.split("/")[1];
$('#timeZone option:selected').removeAttr('selected');
$('#timeZone option[value='+state +']').attr('selected','selected');
And my select sample is:
<select id="timeZone" name="timeZone" class="form-control" required>
<option value="">Select User Time Zone...</option>
<option value="Australia/Brisbane">QLD (Brisbane)</option>
<option value="Australia/Sydney">NSW (Sydney)</option>
</select>
I was using just the time zone and not the country as well… example… Brisbane instead of Australia/Brisbane… and the below code:
$('#timeZone option:selected').removeAttr('selected');
$('#timeZone option[value='+result.data.timeZone +']').attr('selected','selected');
And the select worked fine.
I think the issue is adding the /
Can anyone help fix this so it works?
mrmbarnes