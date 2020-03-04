Show select drop down with a / in the result from the DB

Hi All

I hope someone can help me… I am storing time zones in my DB as something like Australia/Brisbane.

I have an Ajax call that runs some SQL that outputs this:

$output["data"] = $select; echo json_encode($output);

The column in the DB is timeZone.

Everything else works except for the pre-select for the time zone drop down.

The select code is:

var state = result.data.timeZone.split("/")[1]; $('#timeZone option:selected').removeAttr('selected'); $('#timeZone option[value='+state +']').attr('selected','selected');

And my select sample is:

<select id="timeZone" name="timeZone" class="form-control" required> <option value="">Select User Time Zone...</option> <option value="Australia/Brisbane">QLD (Brisbane)</option> <option value="Australia/Sydney">NSW (Sydney)</option> </select>

I was using just the time zone and not the country as well… example… Brisbane instead of Australia/Brisbane… and the below code:

$('#timeZone option:selected').removeAttr('selected'); $('#timeZone option[value='+result.data.timeZone +']').attr('selected','selected');

And the select worked fine.

I think the issue is adding the /

Can anyone help fix this so it works?

mrmbarnes