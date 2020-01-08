Show page conent if reffered otherwise 404

It is working on the first click.

Okay. Let’s see if I can clear the confusion.

First Visit

You visit the page.

You start a session.

PHP says “no session information was given to me, so create a new session, and give the browser a cookie with this greatbiglongstringthatuniquelyidentifiesthesessionimstarting.”

Browser receives the cookie. Puts it away for future requests.

Your IF checks the $_SESSION superglobal, which is empty, so it sets ‘referrer’ into greatbiglongstringthatuniquelyidentifiesthesessionimstarting 's session variables in its local storage, and then redirects the user.

Second Visit

You visit the page.

Your browser, having a cookie for this site, sends it along with the request.

You start a session.

PHP says "Ah, this request had a cookie with it, so i know this request belongs to session number greatbiglongstringthatuniquelyidentifiesthesessionimstarting. Load the session variables for that session into the _SESSION superglobal." Your If then checks the _SESSION superglobal for ‘referrer’, and finds it. So it skips over your if block, and proceeds down the page.

YOU CLEAR COOKIES

Third Visit

You visit the page.

The browser has no cookie to send along with the request, so it doesn’t.

You start a session.

PHP says “no session information was given to me, so create a new session, and give the browser a cookie with this greatbiglongstringthatuniquelyidentifiesthesessionimstarting2.”

Browser receives the cookie. Puts it away for future requests.

Your IF checks the $_SESSION superglobal, which is empty, so it sets ‘referrer’ into greatbiglongstringthatuniquelyidentifiesthesessionimstarting2 's session variables in its local storage, and then redirects the user.